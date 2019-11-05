Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to report sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.32 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.99. 121,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,596. The company has a market capitalization of $361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

In other Community Health Systems news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,062.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,843.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,491,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.0% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 180,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 240.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.