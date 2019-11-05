Comparing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million 7.83 -$80.24 million ($0.38) -44.16 StoneCo $414.74 million 25.45 $82.42 million $0.33 115.42

StoneCo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 10 0 2.91 StoneCo 1 2 8 0 2.64

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $37.56, suggesting a potential downside of 1.40%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than StoneCo.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -17.94% -13.32% -8.25% StoneCo 27.40% 10.16% 3.64%

Summary

StoneCo beats Bilibili on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

