Comparing Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) & PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -2.10% 12.96% 4.71% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and PUYI INC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 1.78 -$590,000.00 $0.99 23.58 PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 10.84 $7.80 million N/A N/A

PUYI INC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and PUYI INC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $36.90, indicating a potential upside of 58.10%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats PUYI INC/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

