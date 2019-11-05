Comparing PowerFleet (PWFL) & Its Competitors

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.64 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -22.34

PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.62% 66.54% -2.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PowerFleet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 118 423 752 72 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.41%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PowerFleet

