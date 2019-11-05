Comparing PowerFleet (PWFL) & Its Competitors

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PowerFleet
|$53.06 million
|-$5.81 million
|-27.64
|PowerFleet Competitors
|$354.32 million
|$28.74 million
|-22.34
PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PowerFleet
|-15.49%
|-13.05%
|-6.64%
|PowerFleet Competitors
|-5.62%
|66.54%
|-2.27%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PowerFleet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PowerFleet
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|PowerFleet Competitors
|118
|423
|752
|72
|2.57
PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.41%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About PowerFleet
