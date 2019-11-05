Comparing Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) & International Flavors & Fragrances (OTCMKTS:IFF)

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Solarwindow Technologies alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Solarwindow Technologies does not pay a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Solarwindow Technologies has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Solarwindow Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solarwindow Technologies and International Flavors & Fragrances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -$6.85 million N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $3.98 billion 3.33 $337.30 million $6.28 19.75

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Solarwindow Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solarwindow Technologies and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solarwindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 4 5 5 0 2.07

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $136.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Solarwindow Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Solarwindow Technologies and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solarwindow Technologies N/A -34.36% -31.44% International Flavors & Fragrances 7.51% 10.48% 4.79%

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Solarwindow Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solarwindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells. The company is involved in developing various products that are derived from its SolarWindow technology, including SolarWindow-Commercial, a flat glass product for installation in new commercial towers under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindow-Structural Glass, a structural glass wall and curtain for tall structures; SolarWindow-Architectural Glass, a textured and decorative interior glass walls, room dividers, etc.; SolarWindow-Residential, a window glass for installation in new residential homes under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindow-Flex, a flexible glass and plastic films; and SolarWindow-Retrofit Veneer, a transparent, tinted, and flexible veneer that installers can apply directly on to existing, previously installed, window glass. The company was formerly known as New Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. in March 2015. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kalen Capital Corporation.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The Frutarom segment creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.