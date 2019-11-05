Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Rasool Mohammad sold 988,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,889,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,672.10.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

