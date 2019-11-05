Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,657 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

Shares of TROW opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

