Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 16,131 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.47% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $97,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $158.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,773.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

