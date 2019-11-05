CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CONMED from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded CONMED from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. CONMED has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $13,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $284,503. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 194.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $24,934,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

