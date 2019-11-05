CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONMED exited the third quarter on a solid note, with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. CONMED outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Its core units — Orthopedic Surgery and General Surgery — continue to bolster the top line. Solid international sales growth in recent times remains a positive. Management is also confident of the company’s broad product portfolio. It anticipates the buyout of Buffalo Filter (completed in early 2019) to bolster CONMED’s General Surgery portfolio. Strong 2019 guidance instills optimism in the stock. The company remains focused toward launching new products. However, the company operates in a highly competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business. The company’s high long-term debt remains a woe.”

CNMD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CONMED from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $109.60. 390,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $190,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $347,786.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $284,503 over the last ninety days. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $10,243,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

