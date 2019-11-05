Connect Coin Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Connect Coin has a market cap of $195,842.00 and approximately $939.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Connect Coin Token Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

