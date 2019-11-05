Consolidated Water (CWCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,261. The firm has a market cap of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

CWCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

