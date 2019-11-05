Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $214.51.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

