Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.25 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 178,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $920.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $12,930,000.00. Also, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $67,350,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 545.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 16.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 798,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

