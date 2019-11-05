Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

CPSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 19,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,549. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

