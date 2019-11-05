Contrasting CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CYBERAGENT INC/ADR and DUFRY AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYBERAGENT INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DUFRY AG/ADR $8.65 billion 0.54 $73.41 million N/A N/A

DUFRY AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CYBERAGENT INC/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DUFRY AG/ADR has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CYBERAGENT INC/ADR and DUFRY AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBERAGENT INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A DUFRY AG/ADR -0.39% 11.30% 3.26%

Dividends

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DUFRY AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR and DUFRY AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBERAGENT INC/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 DUFRY AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

DUFRY AG/ADR beats CYBERAGENT INC/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games. It also operates a programming school for kids; and provides application and reward points exchange platform services. In addition, the company offers services in the areas related to Internet. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

DUFRY AG/ADR Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its retail shops offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, confectionery, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other accessories, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. The company operates approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, and other touristic locations. Dufry AG was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

