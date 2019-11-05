Contrasting Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) & Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 3.16% 3.79% 1.62% Eagle Bulk Shipping 1.03% 0.27% 0.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime Containers and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Navios Maritime Containers currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million 0.52 $12.70 million N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $310.09 million 1.07 $12.57 million $0.18 25.17

Navios Maritime Containers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.