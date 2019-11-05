ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTEC. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 188 ($2.46).

LON CTEC traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 198.10 ($2.59). 2,006,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.88. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76).

In other news, insider Karim Bitar sold 664,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27), for a total value of £1,156,372.68 ($1,511,005.72).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

