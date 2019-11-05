Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.62% of Cooper Companies worth $90,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $290.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $228.65 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.43.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

