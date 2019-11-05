Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

CPS opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In related news, SVP Song Min Lee purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

