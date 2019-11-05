Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

