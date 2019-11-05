Corecivic (CXW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.39%. Corecivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Corecivic has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXW. TheStreet downgraded Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

