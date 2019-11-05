CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Given $6.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CPLG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $17.99.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.19 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

