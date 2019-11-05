Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $32.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Cross Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 4,088,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,589. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,012 shares of company stock valued at $370,226. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 511.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 36.8% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 194,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 52,465 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,110.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

