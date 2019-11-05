Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. S&P Equity Research downgraded Corning from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.64.

Corning stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,012 shares of company stock worth $370,226. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

