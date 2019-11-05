Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 1,289,649 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289,649 shares during the period. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao accounts for about 2.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $77,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 157.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after acquiring an additional 936,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 50.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 276,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 40.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 503,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBD opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

