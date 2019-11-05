Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $157.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $153.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,519 shares of company stock worth $39,844,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.74.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

