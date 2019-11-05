Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,743 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Skechers USA by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 397,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers USA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth $37,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $13,910,850. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

