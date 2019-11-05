Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of CRVS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 177,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,646. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Richard A. Md Miller purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,565,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after acquiring an additional 598,101 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

