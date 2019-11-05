Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $296.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,115 shares of company stock worth $8,407,148. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

