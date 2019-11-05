Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Covenant Transportation Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,627. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $288.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $222.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

