Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s current price.

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,984. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.62. Moog has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moog will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.