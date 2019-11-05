Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,210 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 43,690,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,486,000 after buying an additional 643,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after buying an additional 4,433,640 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 20,828,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,862,000 after buying an additional 1,408,400 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,713,000 after buying an additional 1,485,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,400,000 after buying an additional 5,596,131 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

