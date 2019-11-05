Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 348,777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 975.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 342,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after buying an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

