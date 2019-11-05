Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,911 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,335 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of PG opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

