Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $237,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 40.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $411,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 433,452 shares valued at $49,912,925. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

