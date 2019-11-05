Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $610,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.4% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 45.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

