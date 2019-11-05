Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $94.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.50 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5,086.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 343,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,289 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

