Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 1,311 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 82,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 358,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

T opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $284.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

