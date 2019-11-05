CRH Medical (CRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CRH traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.91. CRH Medical has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$5.04. The company has a market cap of $284.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of CRH Medical from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

