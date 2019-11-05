Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays upped their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Crispr Therapeutics from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $72.50 target price on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 697,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.