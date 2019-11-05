Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CSSG opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.33 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and a PE ratio of 12.05.

Get Croma Security Solutions Group alerts:

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group PLC provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, Croma Locksmiths, and Croma Biometrics. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; identity management and access control solutions; and locksmith keys, locks, and safes.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croma Security Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.