CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,201,000 after buying an additional 329,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,581,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. 54,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.58.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

