Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.23 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, CoinTiger, DDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $423.17 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.51 or 0.05942795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014222 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034856 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,420,091,324 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bithumb Global, Dcoin, Upbit, OceanEx, Huobi Korea, KuCoin, Indodax, BigONE, BiteBTC, GOPAX, ABCC, Huobi Global, Bibox, Fatbtc, Bithumb, OKEx, Bittrex, IDEX, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, HitBTC and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

