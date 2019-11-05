CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.42% of CSG Systems International worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 350,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 189,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sidoti cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on CSG Systems International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

CSGS opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

