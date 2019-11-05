CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CUI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,625. CUI Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CUI Global will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 226,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 797,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 839,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 984,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 254,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

