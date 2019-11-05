CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.87. 5,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

