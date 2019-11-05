CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 11,135,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.