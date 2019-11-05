CVS Health (CVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVS opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

