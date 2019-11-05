CYCLEAN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. CYCLEAN has a market cap of $52,959.00 and $284.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

